TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Ten-year Japanese government bond futures rose sharply in the start of the afternoon session on Thursday after the Bank of Japan said it would buy long-dated bonds on Friday as part of its debt buying operations announced last week.

The 10-year futures were up 0.03 point at 144.19 by 0337 GMT. They ended the morning session 0.47 point lower at 143.69.