JGBs inch up on Bernanke, 10-year drops to 1 pct mark

* Bernanake quells speculation of early exit in Fed’s easy policy

* 10-year cash JGB yield drops to crucial 1 pct mark

* Many expect profit-taking beyond current levels

* Curve steepens on fiscal worries, risk of fall in insurers’ buying

* Political bickering over tax hike raises alarm

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a two-week low, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke revived expectations that supportive monetary policy would remain in place for a long time.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell to 1 percent, a critical level seen as a strong resistance with many investors said to be willing to take profits beyond that level.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to 141.95, filling the chart gap at 141.59-141.90 created during global bonds’ rout in mid-March, triggered by solid U.S. payroll data and the Federal Reserve’s upgrade on its economic assessment.

The 10-year cash bond yield dropped 1.5 basis point to 1.000 percent, its lowest level in two weeks.

Before the latest sell-off, levels around 1 percent in the 10-year yield had been major support for nearly three months, therefore a break below that level could mean the market is returning to its previous, well-worn range.

Some say Japanese investors flush with cash could start buying as soon as the new financial year begins on April 1, but many others were more cautious as Japan’s Nikkei average has risen to one-year high.

“Bond markets have been recovering from the shock triggered after the last Fed meeting. But at the same time, with the Nikkei staying above 10,000 and the yen at 82 per dollar, we don’t have strong reasons to support the 10-year yield below one percent,” said Koji Ochiai, senior market economist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

Given rising optimism on the Japanese economy, some investors could well start the new financial year with profit-taking, some market players also said.

But most market players also agree that a lot depends on what happens in the U.S. and other global bond markets, with two recent bouts of selling in JGBs both triggered by moves in foreign bond markets.

One in November was triggered after a failed German bond auction and the other in March came after U.S. Treasuries plunged on growing economic optimism.

Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery, and that the central bank would take no options off the table, quelling expectaions that the Fed could start tightening earlier than late 2014 as it has pledged.

STEEPER CURVE

The longer end of the yield curve underperformed the rest of the market, with 20-year yield falling just a half basis point to 1.765 percent and 30-year yield flat at 1.945 percent.

Very long maturities may become structurally weak, steepening the curve in the long run, if Japanese life insurers slow their buying after gobbling up a large amount of such maturities last year, said the Japanese bank trader.

They have been extending the duration of their portfolio for years to reduce duration mismatch with their long-term liabilities, but that process may be nearing an end, he said.

Some market players think the steepening pressure also comes from worries about poor fiscal conditions in Japan. The country’s debt has reached 200 percent of its economy, while its fiscal deficit is larger than most euro zone countries.

Analysts say there is risk that Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda’s plan to raise the sales tax will fail to pass through parliament later this year, which could fan worries about Japan’s public finances.

The ruling Democratic Party of Japan effectively signed off on Noda’s tax hike bills early on Wednesday, albeit after intense internal bickering, clearing the way for Noda to approve them in cabinet later this week, before sending them on to parliament.

But Noda needs help from opposition parties to pass the bill due to his lack of a clear majority.

“It’s in line with market expectations that the tax bills got approved today. But the strong opposition we saw raises worries about difficulties Noda faces in the future,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The market showed no response to comments from Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao, who offered little explanation on why he proposed additional easing steps at the bank’s last policy meeting. His motion was voted down.