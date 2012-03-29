JGBs tick up in erratic trade, 10-year yield falls below 1 pct

* Thin trade ahead of financial year end leads to erratic moves

* Fall in 10-yr yield below 1 pct could shift market back to old range

* Some market players expect Japanese banks’ profit-taking next month

* Speculation of more BOJ easing support JGBs

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up slightly on Thursday in an erratic trade just before the end of the Japanese financial year later this week, helped by expectations of month-end buying from some pension funds.

The benchmark 10-year yield hit a fresh two-week low, pushing below key technical resistance at one percent, as the market continued to enjoy expectations that the Bank of Japan was ready to take fresh easing steps.

The June JGB futures contract rose 0.04 point to 141.99 , having erased earlier losses to 141.78 and having recovered a full point from an eight-month low of 140.99 hit about two weeks ago.

The yield on current 10-year cash bonds fell 1.0 basis point to 0.990 percent, breaking below the 1 percent mark, a level seen as a major psychological barrier. It is also a former major yield resistance level.

The bonds were helped by speculation of month-end buying from passive players as well as tight bond lending market conditions, which make it difficult to keep short positions.

A breakthrough of the major chart level could raise the chance of the 10-year yield returning to a rough 0.90-1.00 range, where it had stayed for about three months until mid-March.

Still, the fact that the break took place in a thin market when many Japanese market players were sidelined ahead of their book-closing on March 31 could be viewed as just a false signal.

Indeed, many market players think recent strength in Japanese shares led to widespread thinking that any fall in the 10-year yield below 1 percent was likely to be unsustainable.

The Nikkei average fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, but still held near one-year highs and above the 10,000 mark, a level few market players would have expected it to reach a few weeks ago.

“Given the strong performance of risk assets, it will be hard to buy bonds further from here,” said Le Ngoc Nhan, fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“Bond yields are likely to edge up for now, although we don’t expect a sharp rise given the risk of slowdown in the global economy later this year,” Nhan said.

With limited upside potential expected, some Japanese investors may try to lock in profits next week, the first week of their new financial year. In fact, big Japanese banks were net seller of JGBs in April for the past seven years.

The market could come under pressure ahead of a 10-year JGB auction next Tuesday, when the issue amount will be raised to a record 2.3 trillion yen from 2.2 trillion yen over more than two years, traders also said.

But bulls say buying could emerge soon as some investors will likely try to draw lessons from the fact that JGB yields hit their annual peak in April for the past two financial years.

“There could be some profit-taking but my feeling is that there will be more investors who want income gains. Many investors will be waiting for a chance to buy, rather than sell,” said a trader at a European brokerage house.

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for some time, revived after Chairman Ben Bernanke’s dovish comments this week, could stoke speculation that the Bank of Japan may take additional easing steps in April.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.315 percent , a fresh two-week low, reversing a rise earlier in the day to 0.325 percent following profit-taking by Japanese investors.

The five-year bonds have been the best performer since the BOJ’s easing on Feb 14, in part helped by speculation that the central bank may include five-year bonds in its bond buying for its asset purchase fund. Currently, it buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.