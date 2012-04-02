FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip after China data eases worries on economy
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 6 years ago

JGBs slip after China data eases worries on economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday on the first day of Japan’s new financial year, as investors took profits amid cautious optimism over the global economy after better-than-expected Chinese factory data.

* June 10-year JGB futures fell 0.30 point to 141.71 while the yield on the 10-year cash bonds rose 2.0 basis point to 1.005 percent.

* China’s big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, easing worries that the Chinese economy is heading for a sharper slowdown than policymakers would have wanted.

* Japanese and Asian shares kept their momentum, with the Nikkei average rising about 1.0 percent to edge near a one-year high hit last week.

* 10-year bonds were coming under pressure ahead of a 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday. As Japan’s borrowing needs continue to rise, the offer of 10-year bonds will be raised to 2.3 trillion yen per month from 2.2 trillion yen currently.

* A Reuters survey also showed on Monday the sentiment in the Japanese government bond market has dropped sharply as many participants expect profit-taking at the start of the financial year that began this week.

* The market showed scant response to the Bank of Japan’s tankan corporate sentiment survey, which showed the business mood among big Japanese manufacturers stood flat despite expectations of a small improvement.

