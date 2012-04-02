JGBs drop on China data, pre-auction hedging

* Japanese banks take profits at start of financial year

* 10-year JGB seen drawsing decent demand

* Easy policy by BOJ, Fed seen supporting market

* Japan Post Bank plan to increase bonds supportive

* No market reaction to BOJ tankan data

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday in the first trade of Japan’s new financial year, after unexpected firmness in Chinese factory data and on the eve of a 10-year bond auction.

Japanese banks sold bonds to lock in profits at the start of new year, as they often do, but many market players see limited room for further rises in bond yields.

“Because the market’s volatility has been extremely low in the last financial year, I do expect more moves. Still, I cannot see bond yields rise sharply as both the Fed and Bank of Japan are taking easy policy,” said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

The 10-year JGB yield moved between 0.935 to 1.060 percent in the last quarter, the second narrowest range in the past decade.

It rose 2.5 basis points on Monday to 1.010 percent while the June 10-year JGB futures fell 0.27 point to 141.74.

The 20-year yield also rose 2.5 basis points to 1.770 percent while the 30-year yield rose 3.0 basis points to 1.955 percent.

China’s big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, easing worries that the Chinese economy is heading for a sharper slowdown than policymakers would have wanted.

Japanese and Asian shares kept their momentum, with the Nikkei average rising to near a one-year high hit last week.

A Reuters survey also showed on Monday that sentiment in the Japanese government bond market had dropped sharply as many participants expect profit-taking at the start of the financial year that began this week.

JGBs were coming under pressure ahead of a 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday. As Japan’s borrowing needs continue to rise, the offer of 10-year bonds will be raised to 2.3 trillion yen per month from 2.2 trillion yen currently.

Though the 10-year sector does not look particularly attractive on the yield curve, many market players expect decent demand, thinking that Japanese investors are flush with cash at the start of new financial year.

In one positive move for the market, Japan Post Bank plans to increase its holding of Japan public-sector bonds by 4.440 trillion yen ($53.98 billion) in the financial year from April,

This came after the state-owned bank due to be privatised in the future cut holdings by 7.499 trillion yen in the year that ended on March 31.

“This number will have an impact on the market,” said Akihiko Inoue, chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities, noting that the bank has been reducing its bond holdings since its privatisation plan started in 2007.

The market showed scant response to the Bank of Japan’s tankan corporate sentiment survey, which showed the business mood among big manufacturers stood flat despite expectations of a small improvement.