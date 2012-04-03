FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs fall after auction raises worries about investor appetite
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 6 years ago

JGBs fall after auction raises worries about investor appetite

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell into negative territory on Tuesday after a 10-year auction result raised worry that investor demand may not be strong at current yield levels.

Although the auction did drew fairly strong bids, market talk afterwards was that buying appeared mostly to have come from brokers wanting to cover short positions, raising worry about demand from investors, including banks.

The June 10-year JGB futures fell to as low as 141.57 from around 14.80 before the auction result announcement. The contract last stood at 141.62, down 0.12 point.

“The auction results were not bad. But there’s a question over whether investors are buying at current levels. Some of them may wait until the U.S. job payroll data,” said Shunsuke Doi, market analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The reopened 321st 10-year bonds were sold at a lowest price of 99.92, above market expectations of 99.87, for a yield of 1.008 percent.

In the secondary market, the yield subsequently rose to 1.020 percent, up 1.5 basis point on the day.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.