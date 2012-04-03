JGBs fall after brokers misread demand at 10-yr auction

* Investors demand tepid at first bond auction of new financial year

* Yield curve steepens as super-longs underperform

* Investors sell call options, but refrains from selling puts

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday after brokers found only tepid investor appetite for a new 10-year bond offer from the Ministry of Finance after having bid aggressively at the auction in anticipation of strong real-money demand.

Investors’ absence at the first bond auction in the Japanese financial year starting from April 1 also came as many investors sell call options on JGBs, essentially bets that bonds will have limited upside potential.

“The auction results were not bad. But there’s a question over whether investors are buying at current levels. Some of them may wait until the U.S. payroll data,” said Shunsuke Doi, market analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The auction of reopened 321st 10-year bonds drew fairly strong bids, with the lowest price coming about 0.05 point above market expectations, but buying appeared mostly to have come from brokers wanting to cover short positions.

In the secondary market, the yield subsequently rose to 1.025 percent, up 1.5 basis point on the day, with March 15 high of 1.060 percent seen as a major support for the market for now.

In the past several months, the yield stayed mostly below 1 percent but many market participants think such low yields may no longer be warranted given easing worries about the European debt crisis.

Investors expect the global economy to muddle through despite sporadic concerns about slowdown in China, and sharp gains in Japanese shares so far this year is undercutting the attraction of JGBs.

Against that backdrop, longer-dated bonds fared worse with the 30-year bond yield rising 3.0 basis point to 1.980 percent , its highest in more than two weeks and near 3 1/2-month high of 1.985 percent hit mid-March and steepening the yield curve.

The June 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 point to 141.59 .

Signs that investors see limited upside potential are also evident in the options market, where, since the start of the new financial year, investors have been selling call options.

Many Japanese banks are selling call options with strike yield just below 1 percent, said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

On the other hand, put selling, normally another popular strategy among Japanese investors, has been limited so far, in a sign that investors have concerns about a potential slide in JGBs.

There is speculation that some investors may be even buying puts after a large amount of buying earlier this week in May JGB futures puts with strike at 140.50, the trader said.

The shorter end of the yield curve weathered the storm, thanks to expectations that the Bank of Japan could take more easing steps as soon as this month after it has set inflation goal of 1 percent in February.

Many analysts think it will be difficult for the central bank to forecast that happening when it will publish its next economic outlook report at the end of this month.

That leads some investors to speculate the BOJ will have to come up with new measures then.

The five-year bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.345 percent.