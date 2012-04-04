JGBs claw back losses to end flat as stocks slide

* Bargain hunters emerge after 30-yr yield hits 4-month high

* BOJ policy continues to anchor shorter end of yield curve

* Longer end outperforms on life insurer demand

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices clawed back losses on Wednesday, with the longer end outperforming as bargain hunters emerged after the 30-year yield touched a four-month high.

JGBs were pressured by an overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries, but investors turned to safe-haven fixed income assets as stocks skidded. The benchmark Nikkei shed 2.3 percent in its worst performance in five months.

Demand from life insurance companies continued to underpin the long end of the yield curve, while the short end remained supported by the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy. The BOJ is effectively capping yields at the shorter end of the curve by purchasing bonds with up to two years left to maturity in its asset-buying program.

“It’s like you’re holding two ends of a rope. The front end is anchored by the BOJ, the back end is very well-supported by life insurers. So under that kind of situation, it’s really hard to expect a big sell-off in JGBs,” said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“Today is a classic example, with a decent sell-off in U.S. Treasuries pushing JGBs down early,” he said. “But any time you have a sell-off, you then have strong buying at the very long end of the curve.”

The yield on 10-year notes was flat at 1.025 percent , down from a high of 1.050 percent touched early in the session. The March 15 high of 1.060 percent is seen as major support.

“We still expect buyers to come back in on any approach to 1.1. I think some investors would want to buy at about 1.05, so there’s definitely good support around that level. But we certainly haven’t started the year with a lot of investors excessively long,” said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities Co. in Tokyo.

The June 10-year JGB futures contract ended nearly flat, shedding just 0.01 point to 141.58, paring losses from a low of 141.28.

BOJ COULD TAKE STEPS LATER THIS MONTH

U.S. Treasuries marked their largest sell-off in three weeks on Tuesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting suggested policymakers are less likely to take more monetary stimulus steps as the U.S. economy continues to improve.

By contrast, some strategists say Japan’s central bank could take more easing steps as soon as this month to help it meet its still far-away inflation goal of 1 percent that was set at its February meeting. The BOJ expects core consumer inflation of just 0.1 percent for the fiscal year that began this month, and 0.5 percent for next year.

Most expect BOJ policymakers to refrain from further easing at their meeting next week, but they could take steps at the meeting after that, on April 27.

Longer-dated bonds outperformed as stocks sank, with the 30-year bond yield edging down half a basis point to 1.975 percent. Bargain-hunters emerged when it rose to 1.990 percent, the highest level since December.

The 20-year bond yield also edged down half a basis point to 1.795 percent

On the shorter end, the two-year yield was flat at 0.115 percent, while the five-year bond yield slipped half a basis point to 0.340 percent.