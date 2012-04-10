JGBs steady as investors await outcome of BOJ meeting

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds treaded water on Tuesday, pausing after the previous session’s gains on easing hopes Of monetary easing steps, as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting.

* BOJ policymakers began their regular two-day meeting on Monday, and most strategists expect them to refrain from deciding on any new easing measures until at least their next meeting on April 27.

* The yield on the latest 10-year notes was flat at 0.965 percent. On Monday, it dropped as far as 0.960 percent, its lowest level since March 1, as investors positioned for the possibility of a surprise easing.

“The consensus is that the BOJ will wait, but they have surprised in the recent past, so no one wants to be caught short,” said a fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* The BOJ unexpectedly eased policy at its Feb. 14 meeting by saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($121 billion) on JGB purchases as part of its asset-buying programme, in which it buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

It also set an inflation target of 1 percent at that meeting.

* After its April 27 meeting, the BOJ is scheduled to issue its latest economic outlook, which is likely to show that a sustained end to deflation is a long way off. That would give central bank policymakers some clear justification to take easing steps without appearing as if they are bowing to political pressure.

* Japanese politicians kept up the drumbeat of rhetoric on Tuesday for the central bank to continue to take action.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he thinks the Bank of Japan will take appropriate monetary policy steps when needed.

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday he continues to expect the Bank of Japan to take flexible and bold measures to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal.

* When the BOJ does take further steps, strategists say it will probably again expand its 65 trillion yen asset buying and loan programme, mostly by committing to purchase more JGBs.

* The June 10-year JGB futures contract was nearly flat, adding 0.03 point to 142.35. It hit a four-week high of 142.42 on Monday.

* The yield on the 20-year bond lost 1 basis point to 1.735 percent, retracing a more than six-week low touched on Monday.

The 30-year bond yield shed half a point to 1.930 percent

* The five-year yield was flat at 0.300 percent after earlier dropping to a four-week low of 0.295 percent struck on Monday.