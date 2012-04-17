JGBs reverse early losses after five-year debt auction

* 5-yr yield hits one-month low after auction

* 10-yr yield flat at 17-month low of 0.930 pct

* Investors await BOJ meeting next week

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices reversed early losses and ended flat on Tuesday after demand at an auction of five-year notes was in line with recent sales, although moves were limited as yields had already reached multi-month lows in the previous session.

The finance ministry’s offering of 2.5 trillion yen of reopened 103rd 5-year bonds had a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.76, unchanged from last month, and above the 12 month average of 3.41.

The tail - the gap between the lowest and average price -came in at 0.01, in line with the previous auction.

“This really wasn’t an exceptional auction, as it was really in line with expectations with no special factors that stand out, but it went smoothly, in a way that some European countries would probably envy,” said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

In the secondary market, the 5-year yield subsequently slipped half a basis point to a one-month low of 0.280 percent.

The yield on the latest 10-year notes was flat at 0.930 percent, matching a 17-month low hit on Monday which is viewed as a major resistance point.

The market had tested the 0.935-0.950 percent area five times since November before finally breaking below it this week, as rekindled debt fears in Europe prompted investors to buy fixed income assets.

June 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.04 point at 142.73.

BOJ DURATION EXTENSION HOPES SUPPORT 5-YR TENOR

Five-year notes have outperformed since the Bank of Japan’s eased policy on Feb. 14 by expanding its asset buying programme. The BOJ buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, and many market participants expect the maturities to be eventually extended to five years.

Sources have said the BOJ could ease again at its next meeting on April 27, by increasing government bond purchases under its 65 trillion yen asset-buying and loan programme.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 1.895 percent, after earlier matching its nadir of 1.890 percent hit in the previous session which was its lowest level since Feb. 20.

The 20-year JGB outperformed, with its yield slipping 1.5 basis point to 1.705 percent, retracing Friday’s low, which was its lowest level since Feb. 3.

Markets had a muted reaction to data showing Japanese consumer confidence improved in March to its highest level in about a year, lifted by hopes for support from reconstruction.