JGBs on ice awaiting next week's BOJ easing decision

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were nearly unchanged on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year bond hovering just above a 17-month low as political pressure intensified for the Bank of Japan to take further easing steps.

* The market consensus is that the BOJ will ease further at its next meeting on April 27. Sources have said the central bank could expand its 65 trillion yen asset-buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase to be used to buy government bonds.

* The yield curve steepened slightly on expectations that the central bank will extend the maturities it purchases through its asset-buying programme, under which it now buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

* “Our view is that they will extend that to four years,” said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“We are pretty aggressive on the BOJ next week. We think that even without the Fed moving, we think they will be forced to move by a tremendous amount of political pressure which is building right now,” Fujita said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet on April 24-25, but is not expected to take any new policy steps.

* The International Monetary Fund’s Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara added his voice to the chorus calling for the BOJ to do more, telling Reuters in an interview that with little room for additional fiscal stimulus, Japan needs to rely more on monetary policy.

* The Democratic Party of Japan will discuss proposed revisions to the law governing the Bank of Japan, policy chief Seiji Maehara said Thursday, according to Japanese business daily Nikkei.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.935 percent, not far from Monday’s 17-month low of 0.930 percent.

The 1 percent mark is viewed as key support, with the benchmark yield trading under this level for the past two weeks.

* June 10-year JGB futures ended morning trade up 0.04 point at 142.71.

* The curve steepened as BOJ expectations lifted the shorter tenors, with the 5-year yield creeping down half a basis point to 0.280 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield added half a point to 1.900 percent.

* The 20-year JGB also gained slightly, with its yield inching down half a basis point to 1.710 percent.