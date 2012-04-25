FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady to slightly firmer ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

JGBs steady to slightly firmer ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield staying close to a 1-1/2-year low hit last week, as investors look to chances of more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

* The Bank of Japan is widely expected to increase its asset purchase programme by 5 to 10 trillion yen at its policy meeting on Friday.

* “You can’t have short positions, going into the BOJ meeting, where everyone expects the BOJ to ease,” said a trader at a European brokerage.

* Market players are also looking to the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday. While the Fed is expected to upgrade its assessment on the economy, Chairman Ben Bernanke will likely leave the door open for additional stimulus and try to curb any expectations of a premature rate hike.

* The 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.925 percent, near low of 0.910 percent hit on Monday and Tuesday. The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.02 point to 142.81.

* Buying from Japanese life insurers underpinned JGBs, though trade was thin as many players looked to those central bank meetings, traders said.

