JGBs hold gains ahead of expected easing by BOJ

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Thursday, with investors unlikely to make aggressive moves ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting at which it is widely expected to ease policy further.

* The BOJ is likely to boost its asset purchase programme (APP) by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and may extend the maturity of government bonds it purchases to around three years, according to sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking.

* A survey by Nomura Securities of more than 100 of its clients showed 59 percent expect a 5 trillion yen expansion of the asset purchasing programme, while 28 percent anticipate an increase of 10 trillion yen.

* The expectations of more BOJ easing were likely to support demand at a 2.7 trillion yen sale of 2-year notes by the finance ministry on Thursday. The coupon was set at 0.1 percent for the sixth consecutive 2-year auction.

* “The market expectation is high for additional monetary easing by the BOJ tomorrow, so I think investors will have decent demand for the two-year auction today,” said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

* The BOJ now purchases bonds with up to two years left to maturity, and is currently buying up more than half of the new issuance of 2-year notes.

Some strategists have suggested that if the BOJ extends the duration of the bonds it buys, 2-year yields could come under upward pressure as buying shifts to other tenors, though not all market participants expect this.

* “If the BOJ extends the maturities of JGBs it buys, that should come with an increase in the APP itself, so allocation for the 2-year sector is unlikely to decline that much, so there will be a bull-flattening, a pressing on the short-end of the curve,” Hasegawa said.

* The 10-year JGB yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.910 percent, matching a 1-1/2 year low touched on Monday and Tuesday.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade up 0.04 point at 142.86.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve held policy steady on Wednesday and reiterated its expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014. Chairman Ben Bernanke said at his post-meeting news conference that he was comfortable with the central bank’s policy stance, though it was prepared to do more to aid the U.S. economy if necessary.

* The five-year yield was flat at 0.275 percent , after touching a 1-1/2 year low of 0.260 percent on Tuesday.

* The 20-year JGB yield was also flat at 1.715 percent .