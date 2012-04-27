JGBs slip on long end after BOJ eases policy, extends duration

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices erased most of their early gains on Friday that had pushed the 10-year yield to a fresh one-and-a-half-year low, with the longer end of the yield curve dropping after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion).

* The central bank reduced by 5 trillion yen a pool of funds set aside for fixed-rate market operations, bringing it to 30 trillion yen. Combined with the increase in a separate fund for asset purchases, the BOJ increased the total size of its asset buying and loan programme by 5 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen.

* The BOJ also opted to extend the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from two years previously.

* “The immediate result for fixed income is for rates to head a little bit higher, as you price back in more aggressive policy, and the ability, the will and intent for policymakers to reflate the economy,” said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“As inflation expectations get repriced, you’ll see a bear-steepening of the curve.”

* The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.720 percent, moving away from a five-month low of 1.695 touched earlier this week, while the 30-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 1.900 percent.

* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.910 percent after inching down to 0.900 percent in the morning, its lowest level since October 2010.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract was up 0.10 point at 142.95.

* The BOJ’s policy continued to underpin the short end of the curve, with the five-year yield slipping 1 basis point to 0.265 percent, edging toward a 1-1/2-year low of 0.260 percent hit on Tuesday.

* The latest price data released on Friday showed the central bank is a long way from attaining its inflation target. While core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March from the year-ago month, the so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy, fell 0.5 percent.