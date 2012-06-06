JGBs up on bargain-hunting, defy rise in stocks

* JGBs snap two-day losing streak

* Investors think European debt crisis, global slowdown to keep supporting JGBs

* BOJ fund offer failure fans speculation of more bond buying

* 30-year bonds underperform ahead of Thursday’s auction

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday as investors stuck to the view that the euro zone’s debt crisis will drag on and started bargain-hunting after some yields hit one-month highs earlier in the day.

JGBs rose despite strong gains in Japanese and Asian shares, though market players said the gains in JGBs would be justified given that the market had gone through fairly big sell-off - by JGB standards at least - in the past two days due to a weak JGB auction and profit-taking.

“On the whole, we are still in the process of factoring in a slowdown in the world economy. The 10-year JGB yield should fall to around 0.8 percent again,” said Koji Ochiai, senior market economist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield ticked down 1.0 basis point to 0.870 percent after a rise to one-month high of 0.895 percent earlier in the session lured some investors.

Just on Monday, it hit a nine-year low of 0.790 percent in a reaction to last week’s disappointing U.S. job data but it had risen thereafter as banks took profits and as the 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday drew lackluster demand.

The 20-year yield similarly fell 0.5 basis point to 1.675 percent after having risen to as high as 1.700 percent, its highest in over a month.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 143.59 , having rebounded near its 25-day moving average of 143.33, in a fairly heavy trading. Trade volume was the fifth largest so far this year, at 55,645 contracts.

“The market firmly remains in an uptrend after a much needed adjustment in the past couple of days,” said a trader at a European brokerage.

Bucking the overall trend, the 30-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.840 percent as market players braced for an auction of 700 billion yen 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The past three JGB auctions, including Tuesday’s 10-year tender, have been disappointing, making market players cautious about the 30-year bond offer.

One positive factor is that the 30-year sector does not look expensive on the yield curve at least. The 10- and 30-year yield spread stood at 97 basis points, near the top of its recent 90-99 basis point range in the past half year, meaning the 30-year bonds have hefty yields in comparison to the 10-year tenor.

On top of worries about the euro zone debt crisis and slowdown in China and United States, JGBs have been supported by the Bank of Japan’s bond buying programme, especially at the shorter end of the yield curve.

Against this backdrop, the five-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.210 percent , edging near a nine-year low of 0.195 percent hit last week.

The BOJ has pledged to provide 30 trillion yen of funds to the money market through lending and another 40 trillion yen by asset purchase, including 29 trillion yen in bonds with up to three years left to maturity.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan failed to inject the amount of funds as planned in its three-month funding operation for the first time as banks, already having abundant cash, did not need cash from the central bank.

The BOJ’s offer of 800 billion yen funds at a fixed rate of 0.10 percent attracted bids about an half of the offer amount, raising speculation that the BOJ may eventually need to step up its bond purchases and reduce lending in order to provide liquidity to banks as promised.

The BOJ already made such a tweak in April in its easing scheme by reducing its offer of six-month lending by five trillion due to lack of demand, and instead increasing its bond buying by 10 trillion yen.