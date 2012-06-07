FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs drop ahead of 30-year sale as Spain fears wane
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

JGBs drop ahead of 30-year sale as Spain fears wane

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday, as worries over Spain’s acute bank debt woes eased and investors took profits after the previous session’s rally and positioned for a 30-year auction.

* The Ministry of Finance is offering 700 billion yen ($8.9 billion) of 30-year bonds with a 2.0 percent coupon, reopening the number 36 issue.

* Growing investor risk tolerance also reduced the appeal of fixed-income assets as hopes rose for progress on rescuing Spain’s debt-laden banks.

German officials said on Wednesday that European officials are urgently exploring ways to prop up Spain’s lenders, including ways that might avoid imposing the kind of painful austerity requirements that cast other bailout deals into political peril.

* “Worries about Spain have faded since Monday, and it was those fears, combined with worries about the U.S. economy after the jobs data, that sent yields to historic lows,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

On Monday, the benchmark 10-year yield dropped to a nine-year low of 0.790 percent, but bonds sold off after a 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday drew only tepid demand, and then rallied back on Wednesday afternoon on bargain-hunting.

* The yield curve steepened as superlongs underperformed ahead of the 30-year sale, with the 30-year yield adding 3 basis points to 1.865 percent, its highest level in five weeks.

The 20-year yield added 2 basis points to 1.690 percent, while the five-year yield was flat at 0.210 percent.

* The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.880 percent, while 10-year JGB futures ended morning trade down 0.18 point at 143.41.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.