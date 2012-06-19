JGBs rise on euro zone concerns, Fed move awaited

* Bonds gain for third straight session

* 10-yr yield falls within 2 bps of 9-year low

* Non-Japanese investors’ JGB holdings rise to record

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds posted a third straight session of gains on Tuesday, boosted by deepening doubts that European countries such as Spain and Italy can continue to fund their debt.

Wednesday’s quarterly JGB redemptions also continued to support demand, market participants said.

Trading was relatively thin ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision. Some were waiting to see whether the central bank will opt to take more monetary stimulus steps - or signal that more are imminent - at its regular two-day policy meeting, beginning later on Tuesday.

“The Fed meeting might not have a big impact on JGBs, which are moving on domestic supply and demand factors now, but some are still holding off until the event risk passes,” said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The outcome of Sunday’s Greek election removed some of the fear that the country would be forced out of the euro zone, but rising yields in other nations kept alive concerns on debt contagion and underlined the possible need for more rescue steps.

Yields on both Italian and Spanish bonds rose overnight, with Spain’s 10-year yield climbing above the 7-percent mark at which other European countries were forced to seek bailouts.

A rise in German bond prices overnight was also viewed as favourable to JGB market sentiment. In the cash market, 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to briefly hit 1.544 percent, their highest since mid-May.

Underscoring investors’ flight to safety as the European debt crisis continued, non-Japanese investors’ JGB holdings rose to a record of nearly $1 trillion, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday.

10-YR YIELD MAY TEST 0.8 PCT RESISTANCE

The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended up 0.25 point at 143.89, on relatively low volume of 23,816 contracts. That was nearly a third of the volume reached on June 5, a day after the 10-year yield dropped to a 9-year low.

The 10-year JGB yield slipped 2.5 basis points to 0.810 percent, bringing it to just 2 basis points above its 9-year low of 0.790 percent marked on June 4.

“Some funds have held off, hoping to buy at better levels, but it now looks as if the 10-year yield might test resistance at 0.80 percent before it tests 0.90 percent support,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

The spread between 5- and 10-year yields shrunk to 59.5 basis points, the narrowest since mid-May and down from 68 basis points on June 7.

Meanwhile, the spread between 10-year and 30-year yields rose to 1.03 points, matching last week’s high, which was its widest since December 2010, and indicating the extent to which the 10-year tenor is outperforming the 30-year sector.

The 20-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.640 percent, while the 30-year yield shed 1 basis point to 1.840 percent.

A Reuters poll released on Tuesday predicted the Bank of Japan will leave its interest rates unchanged at near zero until at least January-March 2014 and that the central bank will remain under pressure to loosen monetary policy further through asset purchases.