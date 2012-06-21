Benchmark JGBs rise but superlong tenor lags

* Yield curve steepens as bargain hunters shun longer tenors

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds erased losses and firmed early on Thursday, but the yield curve later steepened as bargain hunters failed to emerge to support the long end.

A slightly weaker tone in U.S. Treasuries initially added to pressure on JGBs in the morning session. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes edged up overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s didn’t signal a third round of quantitative easing.

“Some investors took advantage of the drop to buy medium-term JGBs on dips, but others continued to lock in profits on the longer end,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

The 10-year JGB yield slipped half a basis point to 0.815 percent, within 2.5 basis points of its nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4. It earlier rose to 0.835 percent.

The 5-year yield sank half a basis point to 0.215 percent, moving back toward its nine-year low of 0.195 percent touched several times this month.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended up 0.04 point at 143.78.

REAL-MONEY INVESTORS SIDELINED

Next week is the last one in the April-June quarter, and market participants had mixed views on what that will mean for JGB supply and demand conditions.

With share prices at weaker levels compared with the end of the March quarter, investors may need to take profits in their bond holdings at the end of the current quarter to a greater extent than usual, strategists at Barclays said.

But some investors have funds on hand that they might prefer to invest. Monthly data from the Japan Securities Dealers’ Association, released on Wednesday, showed life insurers were net sellers of JGBs last month for the first time since November 2008, suggesting that many real-money investors are choosing to wait rather than buy at current levels.

Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said “There’s a lot of money that has to be put to work, people have plenty of cash. People are just not satisfied with the current yield level and are pretty much sidelined, waiting for better levels to entry.”

“But you don’t get levels you want just because you wait,” he added.

The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.670 percent, while the 30-year yield added 2 basis points to 1.875 percent.

The yield spread between 10-year and 30-year bonds continued to widen to 1.060 points, its widest since November 2010.

Markets shrugged off news that Japan’s parliament on Thursday approved the nominations of two prominent economists for the Bank of Japan’s nine-member policy-setting board at dates to be decided later.

One is Takehiro Sato, chief economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities, who has frequently criticised the central bank for not doing enough to beat deflation. The other, Nomura Securities chief economist Takahide Kiuchi, has taken a more neutral approach.

Also on Thursday, Japan extended parliament’s session until Sept. 8 to ensure enough time for enacting legislation to double the sales tax, viewed as a crucial first step to put the country’s fiscal house in order.