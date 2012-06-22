Benchmark JGBs rise but superlong tenor lags

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged up on Friday as appetite for risk slackened on fears of slowing global growth, though the yield curve continued to steepen as the superlong tenor lagged.

* JGBs were bolstered by a rise in U.S. Treasuries overnight, with the Philly Fed index of factory activity tumbling to a 10-month low, underscoring a slowing U.S. economy and adding to evidence the Federal Reserve might take more stimulus steps.

* Moody’s long-expected downgrade to the credit ratings of 15 of the world’s biggest banks underpinned demand for safe-haven assets.

* “There is buying on dips as banks sell to lock in gains ahead of the end of the quarter next week, but investors are holding off buying in the longer durations, hoping for better levels,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* The 10-year JGB yield slipped half a basis point to 0.815 percent, within 2.5 basis points of its nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4. It earlier fell to 0.810 percent.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended morning trading nearly flat, down 0.01 point at 143.77.

* The 5-year yield was flat at 0.215 percent, while the 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.675 percent.