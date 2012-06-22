JGBs edge lower but still finish week with gains

* 10-yr futures slip, with volume at 2-month low

* Bargain hunting supports 20-yr sector

* Some companies see no benefit from BOJ policy -survey

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged slightly lower in extremely thin activity on Friday but still finished the week with gains, bolstered by concerns about global growth and expectations of more easing in Japan and the U.S.

Some pension funds and insurers bought in the afternoon to take advantage of recent weakness in the superlong tenor, after recently holding off on purchases, market participants said.

“There is buying on dips as banks sell to lock in gains ahead of the end of the quarter next week,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

JGBs tracked U.S. Treasuries lower, following an earlier rise in line with firming U.S. debt prices overnight after the Philly Fed index of factory activity tumbled to a 10-month low.

That data underscored that the U.S. economy was slowing and added to evidence the Federal Reserve has reason to take more stimulus steps.

Moody’s long-expected downgrade to the credit ratings of 15 of the world’s biggest banks also underpinned demand for safe-haven assets.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended down 0.07 point at 143.71, in extremely thin volume of only 18,894 contracts, the lowest in two months.

The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.825 percent, up from an earlier low of 0.810 percent which was within 2 basis points of its nine-year low of 0.790 percent on June 4. But the yield was still below its 0.850 percent close one week ago.

Strategists at RBS Securities expect the 10-year yield to hold in a range of 0.80 percent to 1.0 percent as long as the 5-year yield stays in a 0.200-0.249 percent range.

The 5-year yield was flat at 0.215 percent, with that tenor anchored by expectations the Bank of Japan will eventually extend the duration of its asset purchases.

The central bank is now buying up much of the supply at the shorter end of the curve, as it now buys bonds with up to three years left to maturity. It extended that from two years at its April meeting.

The 20-year yield fell half a basis point to 1.660 percent after earlier rising to 1.675 percent, while the 30-year yield was flat at 1.875 percent.

In a sign of the limits of unconventional monetary policy to stimulate growth, more than half of Japanese firms said they saw no benefits from the Bank of Japan’s purchases of government debt to lower interest rates, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Almost a quarter of Japanese companies are worried that the central bank’s purchases of government debt could be perceived as bankrolling fiscal policy, the survey found.

The BOJ buys 21.6 trillion yen in long-term bonds a year. In addition, the central bank also aims to buy 29 trillion yen in government debt by June next year, as part of its asset-purchase programme.