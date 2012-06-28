JGBs mostly down, but duration extension supports superlongs

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bonds edged down on Thursday, as bullish U.S. data stoked investor appetite for riskier assets, though superlongs were supported by month-end buying to extend portfolio durations.

* Data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May, a gauge of planned business spending increased and pending home sales rose in May.

* But fixed-income losses were kept in check as investors remained doubtful that a two-day summit of European Union leaders beginning on Thursday would result in any tangible steps towards alleviating the euro zone’s debt crisis.

* “The risk-off tone has somewhat faded, which is weighing on JGBs, but markets remain wary of any European developments, and expectations have faded that anything will emerge from the EU summit,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* The superlong tenor benefited from light month-end buying to extend the duration of portfolios, market participants said.

* Life insurer bond duration has reached about 12 years due to steady extension operations over the past decade, according to strategists at Barclays.

“If yield levels undergo a sharp upshift, extension demand could strengthen, but under the current low interest rate environment, operations to maintain current portfolio duration may be becoming the norm,” they wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended morning trade down 0.04 point at 143.86.

* In cash bond trading, the 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to 0.810 percent, nudging away from a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4.

* The five-year yield also added half a basis point to 0.210 percent.

* The yield curve slightly flattened as the superlong sector fared better than its counterparts, with the 20-year yield losing half a basis point to 1.640 percent and the 30-year yield also slipping half a basis point to 1.865 percent.