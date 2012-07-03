FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs dip ahead of 10-year bond auction
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

JGBs dip ahead of 10-year bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday ahead of an auction of 10-year debt later in the day, with analysts saying demand should be fair despite the lowest coupon in nine years.

* The 10-year JGB yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.830 percent, while that of longer-dated 30-year bond also added 0.5 basis point, to 1.865 percent. The yield on 20-year bond was up 1 basis point to 1.650 percent.

* “Today’s auction is a good opportunity to buy nine- and 10-year asset swaps,” said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

* The Ministry of Finance is to sell the 2.3 trillion yen ($28.99 billion) worth of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.8 percent, 10 basis points below the last two auctions of similar maturity.

* The 10-year JGB futures were down 0.11 point at 143.66, breaching their 20-day moving average.

* Morgan Stanley MUFG recommended a barbell position in 2- and 10-year bonds as alternative to an intermediate 5-year bullets, saying there was a 20-basis point pick up over the medium-term debt.

* “While 10-year JGBs do offer a comparatively decent cushion of around 10 basis points over a six-month horizon, the breakeven yield of 0.95 percent is perhaps too low to justify aggressive outright buying,” Morgan Stanley MUFG said in a note.

“Those who are keen to take an outright JGB-long position in anticipation of a further rally should favour the superlong sector - which has greater room for yields to fall and should also perform relatively well in the event of a market selloff - over the rich-on-the-curve long-term sector.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.