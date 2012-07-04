JGB prices dip ahead of ECB, 10-year debt steady

* JGB 10-year yield steady, superlongs underperform

* Spread of Topix div yield over 10-yr JGBs narrows to 2-mth low

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly lower on Wednesday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and key U.S. jobs data, although benchmark 10-year debt was unchanged, holding onto gains from the previous two sessions.

“The market sees a 100 percent chance of the ECB easing (on Thursday), though the JGB market is not expecting another easing by the Bank of Japan,” said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan Ltd.

“If the U.S. payroll numbers (on Friday) were to surprise the market ... by coming in far below consensus, any sharp drop in Treasury yields would have an impact on JGBs. If the move in Treasuries is within 5 basis points or 7 basis points, the JGB market will not react so much.”

Despite modest gains in Japanese equities, the 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.815 percent after dropping 2 basis points in the previous two sessions. That was just shy of a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4.

A fixed-income fund manager in Tokyo said he expected the 10-year yield to trade around its present level.

“I don’t think we have much room to rise in 10-year yields. They will stay at current levels. If they rise, they will be about 0.9 (percent) or something. That will be the ceiling,” he said.

Ten-year JGB futures ticked down 0.05 point to 143.77, holding at their five-day moving average. About 19,152 contracts c h anged hands, down from Tuesday’s 28,269 contracts.

The yield on both the 20- and 30-year bond rose 1.5 basis points, to 1.650 and 1.865 percent respectively.

“The Nikkei average looks set to return to levels before the 6 May Greek election; in our view, the market considers that the current economic slowdown can be addressed by monetary policy measures,” Nomura Securities said in a note.

“If we are right with this, the yield curve is unlikely to bull flatten. The only risk we see is the BOJ taking no action at the 12 July policy board meeting, which we believe could cause JPY to appreciate further.”

If the yen were to appreciate, Japanese shares and JGB yields could fall.

Although Japanese equities, which are vulnerable to any new shocks from Europe, offer better yields than benchmark 10-year JGBs, the gap has narrowed to a two-month low.

The Topix carried a dividend yield of 2.37 percent as of Tuesday, yielding 154 basis points over the 10-year bonds, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. The spread hit a 3-1/2-year high of 181.6 basis points on June 4.