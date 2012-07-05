JGB 10-year yields fall, 30-year up; curve steepens

* JGB 10-year yield slips near nine-year low

* Fresh supply weighs on longer-dated 30-year debt

By Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields dipped on Thursday, edging close to a nine-year low hit in early June, while longer-dated debt underperformed ahead of next week’s fresh supply, leading to a slight steepening of the yield curve.

The 10-year yield edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.810 percent, helped by follow-through buying after Tuesday’s surprisingly robust demand for a debt auction of similar maturity. The yield at 0.810 percent was just shy of its lowest level since 2003, of 0.79 percent, reached on June 4.

“There was strong demand from a broad range of investors for the new 10-year bonds and there wasn’t selling at the start of the quarter that some people had been expecting,” Akihiko Inoue, chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

“But on the other hand, there aren’t good reasons to bring down yields further. The current yield level is much lower than those after the quake, even though the economy is in much better shape.”

Inoue said some big banks were happy to buy 10-year bonds at 0.830 percent level but were ready to take profits at 0.790 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 10 ticks to 143.87 to their highest close in a week.

The long-dated 30-year yield rose for the second day in a row, adding 0.5 percent to 1.870 percent.

“The curve steepened slightly, and the superlong sector is likely to remain under some selling pressure ahead of next Tuesday’s 30-year auction,” said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“With U.S. markets closed for holiday yesterday and no U.S. Treasuries trading overnight, there weren’t many directional signals, and now investors are waiting for the outcome of today’s ECB meeting as well as tomorrow’s U.S. payrolls report,” she said.

However, Yusuke Ikawa, rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo, said the steepening of the long-end of the yield curve was an opportunity for investors to buy superlongs.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut borrowing costs to a record low on Thursday to support a worsening euro zone economy and complement steps agreed to by the region’s leaders last week to tackle the currency bloc’s debt crisis.

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said earlier on Thursday that Europe’s debt crisis remains the biggest risk to Japan’s economy and could potentially affect its financial system. His comment signalled the central bank’s readiness to act if market turmoil threatens a fragile recovery.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat at a rate review next week unless a sudden yen spike threatens Japan’s recovery prospects.

On Wednesday, the 30-day implied volatility for JGB futures options fell to a four-month low on Wednesday, which Ikawa of RBS attributed to a seasonality factor.

“At the start of the month or the quarter, Japanese banks are likely to sell options in JGB markets. This is why volatility is declining. Also at the moment, the stable JGB market is a supporting factor for low implied volatility,” Ikawa said.