JGB 10-year futures hit near 2-year high on US jobs

* Spread between 20- and 30-yr debt widest since Oct 2008

* Strategists recommend flattening trades, or long 30-yr

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10-year government bond futures hit a 21-month high on Monday on concerns over spluttering global growth after U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected, while strategists said 30-year debt looked cheap and recommended flattening trades.

The sluggish U.S. jobs report dampened the appetite for risky assets, with Tokyo’s Nikkei average down 1.4 percent, and boosted the appeal of government debt.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 14 ticks to 144.09 after trading as high as 144.10, their highest level since October 2010, while the yield on a cash bond of similar maturity edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.795 percent after touching 0.790 percent to match a nine-year low hit on June 4.

“We’ve broken 80 basis points pretty clean. The 80-basis point level has quite strong resistance. We have seen a lot of people taking profit around that level,” said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“If you are a Japanese megabank, your typical cost of capital will be around 80 to 90 basis points. Going below 80 basis points really doesn’t make any sense. You can say that we are finally at this point entering a bubble phase in JGBs right now where it doesn’t make any fundamental sense to buy JGBs but we still do,” he said.

Adding to the gloom of weakening global growth, Japan’s core machinery orders fell at a record pace in May in a sign that companies are feeling the pain from slowing demand, but the data is not likely to be alarming enough to nudge the Bank of Japan into loosening monetary policy this week.

The 30-year yield dipped 1 basis point to 1.855 percent, while that on the 20-year debt inched down 0.5 basis point to 1.620 percent.

Fujita said the 30-year bond had been underperforming and recommended investors take positions in 20-/30-year flattening, effectively a bet on the spread between the two different maturities debt narrowing, ahead of Tuesday’s 700 billion yen ($8.80 billion) auction of the longer-dated debt.

The spread between the 20- and 30-year bond was steady at 235 basis points, at its widest since October 2008.

“The auction tomorrow should be a good time to put on flatteners or buy outright. Although it is not a big index extension month (the next one is in August), 7-/30-year and 10-/30-year flatteners make sense to me,” said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities.