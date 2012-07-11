JGB 30-year yield falls to 4-week low after auction

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Yield on Japan’s 30-year government bond fell to a four-week low on Wednesday, buoyed by the previous session’s robust demand in an auction of the same maturity, leading to a flattening of the yield curve.

* The yield of 30-year bond slipped 1.5 basis points to 1.820 percent to its lowest since June 12, while that on the 20-year debt eased 1 basis point to 1.605 percent, matching a five-week low hit on Tuesday.

* “The reason for relatively good auction results for 30-year yesterday was that 30-year became relatively cheap and which prompted end investors who have long duration to purchase the new 30-year in yesterday auction,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“Having said that, we don’t expect the 30-year sector will outperform on the yield curve continuously because the core investors in the 30-year sector have minimum yield target which should be the middle of 1.8. They prefer to purchase above 1.9 percent.”

* On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance sold 700 billion yen worth of 30-year debt, with a bid-to-cover of 4.09, up from 3.16 in the previous debt sale.

* The 10-year JGB futures were unchanged at 144.08, while the yield on 10-year cash bond was also steady at 0.790 percent to match a nine-year low hit on June 4.

* The spread between the 10- and 30-year bonds tightened to 103 basis points to its narrowest in a month.

* The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on easing monetary policy when it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday, as it is convinced that the country’s economy is headed for a moderate recovery as strength in domestic demand eases the pain from slowing global growth.