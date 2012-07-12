JGB 10-year futures scale 9-year high after BOJ

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10-year government bond futures hit a nine-year high on Thursday after the Bank of Japan said it would cut the amount it offers for buying short-term securities.

The announcement sent yields on 5- and 10-year bonds to nine-year lows.

“The biggest factor for the JGB market is that the BOJ this time decided to lower the minimum yield level for its T-bill and commercial paper purchasing operations, which means that the very short-end of the yield curve will decline further from here,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“The BOJ hasn’t changed its purchasing amount of long-term government bonds. But since the short-end of the curve has room to decline, that should have some impact on the rest of the curve as well.”

The 10-year JGB futures rose 16 ticks to 144.32 after hitting 144.35, their highest since June 2003, following the BOJ announcement.

Yields on benchmark 10-year cash bonds inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.775 percent, hitting a nine-year low for the second day in a row.

The 5-year bond yield edged down 1 basis point to 0.175 percent, also reaching a nine-year low.

The BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged and maintained its view that the country’s economy is gradually picking up, signalling its conviction that solid domestic demand will help a recovery resume without additional stimulus.

The 30-year yield cut its earlier gain, up 0.5 basis point to 1.810 percent.