Ten-year JGB prices, futures inch up after China GDP

* Ten-year bond futures ease from nine-year high

* JGB 30-year yield slips 7.5 basis points this week

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield reversed its fall to a nine-year low to trade higher on Friday while that on the superlong debt cut losses after China’s second quarter economic growth came in line with market expectations.

Concern that the euro zone debt crisis was worsening after Moody’s downgraded Italy’s credit rating and that China’s GDP growth would be far weaker led to safety bids in the morning session. The 20-year yield fell to a near two-year low and 10-year bond futures edged close to a record high.

But the in-line Chinese data helped ease some worries. The 10-year futures fell 8 ticks to 144.28 after hitting 144.46, not far from their record high of 145.09.

The 10-year yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.770 percent after slipping 1 basis point to 0.755 percent, the third day it reached a nine-year low.

“It’s very hard for JGB investors to buy at this very low yield level. Slightly better-than-expected news is negative for the JGB market at this moment,” said Yusuke Ikawa, rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.

Yields on 20-year bonds dipped 1 basis point to 1.585 percent after touching their lowest since August 2010 at 1.565 percent in the morning session, and those on 30-year debt eased 1.5 basis points to 1.790 percent after falling to 1.780 percent.

For the week, the 30-year yield was down 7.5 basis points to log its biggest weekly fall since May 28-June 1. Yields on the 10- and 20-year eased 3 and 4.5 basis points respectively.

The Tokyo markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday.

Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo, said the outperformance in the longer-dated debt on Friday was mainly due to concerns over Europe and lower U.S. Treasury yields overnight.

“Today’s move is more dominated by those moves in the U.S. market and Italy’s downgrade, so the curve is bull flattening led by the superlong sector, which is not directly affected by the BOJ decision,” he said.

The Bank of Japan scrapped a minimum rate for its purchase of short-term securities on Thursday, which analysts said was an attempt to lower the short-end of the yield curve.

The 5-year JGB yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.180 percent, off the nine-year low hit on Thursday following the BOJ announcement.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday surprised markets by downgrading Italy’s government bond rating by two notches to Baa2, which is just two grades above “junk” status, and warned it could cut it further, piling on pressure just hours before the country launches its latest bond sale.

On Thursday, U.S. Treasuries rose in price as worries over Europe’s debt crisis and possible repercussions on the global economy fed safe-haven buying, pushing benchmark yields down to near historic lows.