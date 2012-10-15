JGBs steady with 5-year, 20-year auctions in focus

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly steady on Monday, with the superlong sector coming under slight pressure ahead of a 20-year sale later this week.

* The Ministry of Finance will offer 20-year debt on Thursday after selling 5-year notes on Tuesday.

* “Last week’s 30-year sale was strong, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that demand will be there for the 20-year sale,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

“We’re probably going to be holding in a range this week, ahead of the auctions and the European meeting,” he said.

* European Union leaders will hold a summit on Oct. 18-19 with investors to watch for any signals about the possibility of a Spanish bailout.

Euro zone officials have said Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone in November.

* A weekly gauge of sentiment in the Japanese government bond market improved slightly but remained in negative territory, as most respondents expect rates to trade sideways with domestic supply in focus, a Thomson Reuters survey showed on Monday.

* The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 0.760 percent, while 10-year JGB futures ended morning trade up 0.02 point at 144.24.

* Superlong maturities lagged, with yields on 20-year bonds adding 1 basis point to 1.660 percent and yields on 30-year debt rising half a basis point to 1.925 percent.