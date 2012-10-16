JGBs slip as stocks firm; 5-year sale meets record demand

* Bid-to-cover ratio at 5-yr auction is highest-ever 5.15

* 20-yr sector underperforms ahead of Thursday auction

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds slipped slightly on Tuesday as investors took their cues from stronger equities, even as a sale of 5-year notes attracted record-high demand on expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its easy monetary policy and perhaps ease further.

The Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion yen of 5-year bonds, with a coupon set at 0.2 percent, matching those of the past five sales. The sale drew bids of 5.51 times the amount offered, the highest ratio since the maturity was introduced in February 2000.

The auction’s tail between the average and lowest accepted prices fell to zero from 0.01 at last month’s offering, indicating strong demand.

“As long as the BOJ keeps the comprehensive easing scheme, there is little risk that the 5-year JGB yield will go up above 0.2, so I think the existing BOJ framework is probably strong enough for investors to purchase JGBs,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“The primary dealers don’t mind holding inventory [of 5-year notes] on their books because as long as the BOJ keeps its current monetary easing framework, there is little risk for holding JGBs, and if the yield goes up close to 0.2 there should be reasonable buying demand from end-investors,” she said.

Some investors also expect the BOJ to extend the maturities of the bonds it buys, although others believe that there is less need for that, after the BOJ scrapped the minimum bidding yield for its purchasing operations.

In April, the BOJ extended the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from its previous limit of up to two years.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady at is Oct. 5 meeting but could loosen policy again as soon as its next meeting on Oct. 30. It is also expected to cut its long-term growth forecasts at that meeting and admit that Japan remains years away from achieving the bank’s 1 percent inflation target in around fiscal 2014, according to sources familiar with BOJ thinking.

Stronger equities took the luster away from safe-haven assets. Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 1.4 percent as index heavyweight Softbank Corp rallied after the company reassured investors a $20 billion deal to buy 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp would not dilute their shares.

“Considering that Japanese stocks are rallying today, bonds are not selling off so much,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

“That suggests investors aren’t convinced this trend will last,” he said.

Weaker U.S. Treasury prices on Monday also undermined JGBs, after data showed U.S. retail sales were stronger than expected in September.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.755 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract closed down 0.04 at 144.28, moving away from a nine-week high of 144.34 hit on Friday.

The 5-year JGB rose slightly in late afternoon trading after the strong auction results were announced, its yield falling half a basis point to 0.190 percent.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance will offer 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year JGBs.

The 20-year bond slightly underperformed, with its yield adding one basis point to 1.660 percent. The yield on 30-year debt was flat at 1.915 percent.