JGBs slip, pressured by overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds slipped on Tuesday after two sessions of gains, tracking an overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries, but they were supported by growing expectations that the Bank of Japan will ease further.

* U.S. Treasury prices slipped on Monday, ahead of the sale of $99 billion of U.S. government debt this week.

* “JGBs still haven’t broken out of their recent ranges despite the yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries rising above 1.8 percent and the dollar/yen rising above 80, so it is hard to predict JGB yields moving much,” said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara in Tokyo.

“You can’t really call this a risk-off market,” he added.

* The yen skidded to a three-month low of 80.02 yen against the dollar and a five-month low against the euro on the heightened expectations Japan will ease policy.

* The BOJ is leaning toward easing monetary policy again at its Oct. 30 meeting, according to sources familiar with its thinking, with policymakers discussing additional steps that could come together with a further increase in its asset-buying programme.

The most likely option is a further 10 trillion yen ($126 billion) increase, mostly in the form of government bond buying. But it might also include a small increase in purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and real estate investment trusts (REIT), the sources said.

* Sources have also said the central bank will likely cut its long-term economic and price forecasts at its meeting next week.

* “Even if other assets make big moves, we don’t expect JGB yields to move much as investors await next week’s BOJ meeting,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point to 0 .785 percent after rising as high as 0.790 percent, approaching last week’s high of 0.795 percent, its highest since late September.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade down 0.09 point at 143.93 after hitting a session low of 143.80. Support was seen at last week’s low of 143.79, which was its lowest since Sept. 21.

* The 20-year yield and the 30-year yield each added 2 basis points to 1.695 percent and 1.945 percent respectively.