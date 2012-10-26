Benchmark JGBs dip, shorter-dated up on BOJ easing hopes

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark Japanese government bonds inched higher on Friday, while those on shorter-dated five-year bonds slipped, supported by strong expectations that the Bank of Japan will further ease monetary policy next week.

* The 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.780 percent, while 10-year JGB futures were flat at 144.04 after the morning session, holding just above the 5-day moving average at 144.03.

* The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is to hold a meeting with JGB primary dealers later in the day to discuss contingency plans in case there was a delay in the passage of a deficit-financing bill.

* If the Japanese parliament fails to pass the bill, it would prevent MOF from issuing bonds, with which to fund government spending, a similar situation to the U.S. debt ceiling impasse last year.

* Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said it would lead to a steepening of the yield curve, especially the longer end sector, if the bill was not passed in the Diet.

“Politicians are reasonable people and they will probably pass the bill by the end of November. Everything will be much ado about nothing. But every day, as time passes, people are starting to ponder the worse case scenario,” he said.

* The 30-year debt were untraded on Friday morning, while the 20-year bond were flat at 1.690 percent.

* Yields on 30-year bonds have risen 6.5 basis points so far this month, leading to a steepening of the yield curve.

Fujita said the rise in 30-year bond yields were probably due to the political factor and investors positioning in the start of the second half of Japan’s financial year ending March 2013.

* The five-year yield edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.190 percent.

* Mounting expectations of more monetary easing measures, including an increase in the size of BOJ’s asset buying programme, supported bonds, especially shorter maturities. The central bank now buys bonds with up to three years left to maturity in its asset purchase programme.