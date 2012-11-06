Benchmark JGBs edge up ahead of U.S. election

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of a tightly-fought U.S. presidential election.

* The 10-year yield slipped 0.5 basis point to 0.760 percent, nearing last month’s low of 0.755 percent.

* Ten-year JGB futures advanced 8 ticks to 144.26, hitting a one-week high and breaking above the five-day moving average at 144.18.

* Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo, said the market reaction was likely to be muted if incumbent U.S. Presidential Barack Obama wins the election as many had feared. Some had said an Obama victory would prompt investors to shun risky assets with the ongoing ‘fiscal cliff’ issue in the United States.

“We will not see a sharp movement in either way, especially in the case of Obama win. The market has probably factored in Obama win. The impact will be limited,” he said.

* The latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll of likely voters, a daily tracking poll, gave Obama a slight edge, with 48 percent support compared to Republican candidate Mitt Romney’s 46 percent.

* Yields on both 20-year and 30-year debt were unchanged at 1.685 and 1.945 percent, respectively.