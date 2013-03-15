FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs steady as government approves new BOJ leadership
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

JGBs steady as government approves new BOJ leadership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds held steady, with yields not far above record lows hit last week as the government on Friday gave its official nod to a new Bank of Japan leadership that is expected to proceed with aggressive monetary easing.

* Japan’s parliament approved Haruhiko Kuroda to take the helm of the BOJ, as well as nominees Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso to be Kuroda’s deputies.

* “With monetary easing a given, we have to see what fiscal steps the government takes, and how they will be funded,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.620 percent, holding above its near-decade low of 0.585 percent hit last week.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to end the morning session at 145.20, within sight of their all-time record high of 145.50 struck one week ago.

* A tenth straight record close for the Dow Jones industrial average buoyed investors’ risk tolerance, and helped push up Japanese equities. The Nikkei share average rose to a new 4-1/2 year high.

* The 20-year yield slipped half a basis point to 1.615, while the 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.770.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.