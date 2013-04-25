Ten-year JGB yields inch down, superlongs steady

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds slipped on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries after weak U.S. durable goods data stirred concerns about a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy.

The 10-year yield eased 1.5 basis points to 0.580 percent, while 10-year futures added 0.12 point to 144.73, with volume hitting their fifth lowest this year, at 17,794 contracts.

U.S. durable goods orders recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March and a gauge of planned business spending rose only modestly, the latest sign of a slowdown in economic activity.

Yields on longer maturities were unchanged after earlier trading lower. The sectors are supported by expectations that life insurance companies would largely maintain their purchase of JGBs despite strong expectations that Tokyo’s aggressive stimulus measures would spark a massive exodus of investment out of the world’s third-largest economy.

“Lifers generally may increase their foreign bond investment. But the total amount appears to be flat versus the amount last year,” said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan.

“I do not think the lifers will increase foreign bond buying at these yield levels ... I don’t think lifers will significantly decrease the amount of JGB purchases for their bond investment.”

The 20-year yield was flat at 1.480 percent after earlier inching as much as 2 basis points to 1.460 percent.

The 30-year yield was also unchanged, at 1.60 percent. Earlier in the session, it slipped as low as 1.580 percent.

The Bank of Japan stunned financial markets on April 4, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years through buying across the JGB yield curve as well as riskier assets, such as exchange traded funds.

Data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday that Japanese investors were net sellers of foreign bonds for a sixth straight week last week. They sold 862.6 billion yen ($8.7 billion) worth of foreign bonds in the week through April 20.

Japanese investors repatriated 935.6 billion yen last week, bringing the total to 9.5 trillion yen since the end of last year, as they took advantage of the yen weakness. The Japanese currency has fallen 14 percent against the dollar this year.

“What seems quite clear is that BOJ buying will not force current JGB investors out of this market and into overseas bonds, as the BOJ will by buying ‘only’ around 70 perecnt of the new supply,” Societe Generale wrote in a note.

An auction of 2.9 trillion yen worth of two-year JGB on Thursday drew a bid-to-cover of 5.27, down from 5.48 in last month’s debt sale but up from March’s sale of 5.14. The two-year yield was unquoted.