JGBs skid for third session as 30-year auction eyed
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
May 14, 2013 / 2:40 AM / in 4 years

JGBs skid for third session as 30-year auction eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices sold off for a third straight session on Tuesday, as investors made room to buy at a 30-year sale.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($4.91 billion) of 30-year bonds, reopening issue number 38 with a coupon of 1.8 percent.

* “There are certainly people in the market who want to buy, but many are taking their time, waiting for recent volatility to settle down again,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

* The 30-year bond yield added 1.5 basis point to 1.775 percent, a day after it touched a two-month high of 1.785 percent. The 20-year bond yield added two basis points to 1.645 percent.

* While some strategists said superlong yields are at attractive levels after two days of sharp price drops, others believe the yield curve is likely to steepen and therefore recommend a neutral stance instead of buying at the 30-year sale.

“We are not comfortable recommending outright longs at this time given that we anticipate a bear-steepening of the long-term/super-long curve,” strategists at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities said in a note to clients.

* In recent sessions, the yen’s fall against the dollar helped push up Japanese share prices, triggering a two-day plunge in JGB prices which were already under pressure from sagging U.S Treasuries.

* Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference on Tuesday that the government and the Bank of Japan would continue to make efforts to reduce volatility in the Japanese government bond market.

* The benchmark 10-year bond futures contract ended morning trade down 0.18 point at 142.77, a day after it touched a session low of 142.65, its lowest level in a year.

On Monday, the Tokyo Stock Exchange briefly suspended futures trading as a circuit breaker was triggered.

* The 10-year cash bond yield added 2.5 basis points to retrace to 0.800 percent, a level touched on Monday which marked its highest level since early February.

* The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.345 percent, its highest level since early April 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
