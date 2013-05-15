JGB dive extends to fourth day, 10-yr yield hits 1-yr high

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dropped sharply for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as a relentless fall in the yen and rise in Japanese share prices force investors to rethink long-held assumptions that interest rates will stay low forever.

* The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.66 point to 141.45 , after having slid 2.61 point in the past three sessions, the biggest three-day fall since October 2008.

* The yield on the 10-year cash bonds rose 4.5 basis point to 0.900 percent. At one point, it rose as high as 0.920 percent, its highest level in over a year.

* The five-year bond yield hit a two-year high of 0.455 percent and last stood at 0.445 percent, up 5.0 basis point from the previous day.

* Japanese banks, which have been stepping up bond buying for many years due to lack of borrowers, are dumping JGBs as Japanese share prices surged and the yen fell as a result of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s reflationary policy.

* The Nikkei share average hit a 5-1/2-year high on Wednesday while the yen slid to a 4-1/2-year low versus the dollar as Abe pushed for radical monetary easing and fiscal stimulus, vowing to lift inflation to two percent.

* Bond investors had been long sceptical of the prospects of higher inflation, but a sharp fall in the yen, beyond the psychological support of 100 per dollar last week, pushed some investors to shift funds out of bonds.

* The sell-off could subside possibly after the five-year JGB auction on Thursday, some market players said, given that sharp gains in yields in the last three sessions are likely to lure some investors.

* “I think we’ll see selling climax in a couple of days. The target is one percent in 10-year yield and 0.5 percent in the five-year yield,” said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

* Still a huge spike in market volatility since the BOJ’s easing last month is making JGBs riskier for investors to hold, limiting their capacity to buy bonds, market players said.