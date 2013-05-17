JGBs pare gains as some investors sell into recovery

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday for a second day following after a four-session plunge, though they pared their gains as some investors used the rise as an opportunity to reduce holdings. * The Bank of Japan offered to buy 600 billion yen($5.88 billion)in JGBs with residual maturities of more than 5 years and up to 10 years, and another 700 billion yen with residual maturities of more than 1 year and up to 5 years. * The yield on the 10-year cash bonds fell 1 basis points to 0.830 percent after dropping as low as 0.810 percent. On Wednesday, it rose as high as 0.920 percent, its highest level in over a year. * "If you asked me early today about the market mood, I would have said it was much calmer after this week's sharp losses, but now I'm not so sure, as some are clearly selling into the rise," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo. "Yesterday's 5-year auction was reassuring, but the supply/demand situation is still very unclear," he said. * The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade up 0.15 point at 142.42 after rising as high as 142.85. * The five-year bond was initially higher after solid demand at a sale of that maturity on Thursday, but by midday, its yield was flat at 0.390 percent after it fell as low as 0.355 percent. Five-year yields hit a two-year high of 0.455 percent on Wednesday. * Data released early on Friday that showed Japanese core machinery orders jumped a bigger-than-expected 14.2 percent in March, the quickest monthly pace in eight years. While the JGB market had no immediate reaction to the data, mounting evidence of improvement in the Japanese economy will erode demand for the safety of fixed-income assets.