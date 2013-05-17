FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs pare gains as some investors sell into recovery
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 2:56 AM / in 4 years

JGBs pare gains as some investors sell into recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday for a second day following after a four-session
plunge, though they pared their gains as some investors used the
rise as an opportunity to reduce holdings.   
    
    * The Bank of Japan offered to buy 600 billion yen($5.88
billion)in JGBs with residual maturities of more than 5 years
and up to 10 years, and another 700 billion yen  with residual
maturities of more than 1 year and up to 5 years.
    
    * The yield on the 10-year cash bonds fell 1
basis points to 0.830 percent after dropping as low as 0.810
percent. On Wednesday, it rose as high as 0.920 percent, its
highest level in over a year.    
    
    * "If you asked me early today about the market mood, I
would have said it was much calmer after this week's sharp
losses, but now I'm not so sure, as some are clearly selling
into the rise," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm in Tokyo.
    "Yesterday's 5-year auction was reassuring, but the
supply/demand situation is still very unclear," he said. 
    
    * The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade up 0.15 point at 142.42 after rising as high as 142.85. 
            
    * The five-year bond was initially higher after solid demand
at a sale of that maturity on Thursday, but by midday, its yield
 was flat at 0.390 percent after it fell as low as
0.355 percent. 
    Five-year yields hit a two-year high of 0.455 percent on
Wednesday.    
    
    * Data released early on Friday that showed Japanese core
machinery orders jumped a bigger-than-expected 14.2 percent in
March, the quickest monthly pace in eight years. 
    While the JGB market had no immediate reaction to the data,
mounting evidence of improvement in the Japanese economy will
erode demand for the safety of fixed-income assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
