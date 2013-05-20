JGBs slip as Japanese economy improves, stocks surge

* Bernanke testimony, BOJ meeting in focus this week * Superlong tenor sags ahead of Tuesday's 40-yr sale By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices began on a weaker footing on Monday, taking cues from signs of improvement in both the U.S. and Japanese economies as well as surging Japanese equities prices. Investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, hoping the central bank will make adjustments to its bond market operations and smooth recent volatility. No major policy changes are expected. The yield on the 10-year cash bonds advanced 4 basis points to 0.840 percent after rising as high as 0.875 percent. On Wednesday, it touched a high of 0.920 percent, its loftiest peak since April 2012. Also sapping demand for bonds, the Nikkei share average closed at a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Monday. "It's higher yields, on the back of potentially a brighter picture in the economy, and generally because equity markets are up, so it's a mini-rotation," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.57 point at 142.12 after falling as low as 141.74, within 0.05 ticks of losing a whole point. Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari told reporters on Monday that BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda thinks that it is natural that long-term rates rise as inflation expectations pick up, but that he does not expect the rise to be sustained, given the central bank's easing policies. Some market participants said they did not sense any increase in urgency in Kuroda's quoted remarks about the possibility that yields might rise further. Many investors hope the BOJ will take steps to fine-tune its operations and quell rising volatility. "There is a perception that the BOJ is still coming up with the best way to conduct market operations under its massive easing scheme, which is still very new. It will take some time for markets to adjust," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm. The superlong sector also sagged ahead of the Ministry of Finance's quarterly sale on Tuesday of 400 billion yen ($3.88 billion) of 40-year bonds. The 30-year bond yield added 3 basis points to 1.820 percent, a nearly three-month high, while the 20-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.680 percent, after rising as high as 1.700 percent, also its highest since late February. Upbeat economic reports weighed on bond market sentiment. Japan's government upgraded its economic assessment in May for the first time in two months, according to its monthly report released on Monday, in a sign growth is accelerating as exports and factory output pick up. Japanese manufacturers' sentiment rose in May for a sixth straight month and turned positive for the first time in a year, a separate Reuters poll released on Monday showed. The Japanese indicators came on the heels of Friday's Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on U.S. consumer sentiment. The overall index rose to 83.7 from 76.4 in the previous month, coming in above economists' expectations and reaching its highest level since July 2007. The Dow and the S&P 500 finished at fresh record highs after the report. Strong stocks and upbeat U.S. data undermine the appeal of fixed-income assets, and also add to speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might taper its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year if the economic recovery continues. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify on the U.S. economy on Wednesday to the congressional Joint Economic Committee, and investors will be closely watching. "I think the market is quite nervous, ahead of the 40-year auction tomorrow, and also the Bernanke testimony coming Wednesday night," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income at Pinebridge Investments in Tokyo. "Currently, JGBs are trading in tandem with U.S. Treasuries, and they [10-year U.S. yields] are approaching 2 percent, so that's causing the sell off until we see stability in Treasuries," he said. "I think the market is quite defensive at this moment. If the BOJ does something to add liquidity to the market, in that case, the market may find some bids," Matsukawa added. The five-year bond also fell, with its yield adding 3.5 basis points to 0.400 percent, moving back toward a two-year high of 0.455 percent hit on Wednesday last week. JGB market sentiment had recovered into positive territory ahead of this week's BOJ meeting, the latest weekly Thomson Reuters survey showed on Monday, though the poll was taken before Monday's trading.