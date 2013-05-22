JGBs end flat, erase gains on BOJ disappointment

* BOJ refrains from measures to calm bond market

* Market vulnerable to fear BOJ may tolerate rise in bond yields

* Focus on Kuroda’s comments at news conference

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds ended almost flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains on disappointment the Bank of Japan did not act to calm jitters rooted in the bond’s market rout over the past six weeks.

The 10-year yield stood near a one-year high hit a week ago and the market is seen as vulnerable as the BOJ’s massive easing keeps pushing Japanese share prices higher and weakening the yen.

“Hardly any investors expected the yen’s fall and a rally in shares of this magnitude. Everyone got it wrong so far. So some investors are starting to think that Japan’s growth could be much higher than they had thought, if this continues,” said Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The yield on the 10-year cash bonds stood unchanged at 0.880 percent, not far from the one-year high of 0.920 percent last Wednesday.

Although JGBs had tracked gains in U.S. bonds in early trade following dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, those quickly evaporated after the BOJ’s decision.

While few market players had expected new policy actions at the BOJ’s two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday, a small number of players had hoped the it could introduce a new funding programme, such as a two-year liquidity offer.

The 10-year JGB futures fell as low as 141.60 at one point but managed to end almost flat at 141.90.

“The market is so thin that it has become easier to make speculative selling,” said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates strategist at JPMorgan Chase. “The BOJ doesn’t seem to intend to forcefully rein in a rise in bond yields by any means.”

Longer maturities fared worse, with the 30-year yield hitting a fresh three-month high of 1.885 percent , up 4.0 basis points on the day.

NO CONSENSUS

Japanese government bonds have been going through a rough ride after the BOJ stunned investors on April 4 with its unprecedented monetary easing.

Although the BOJ has sharply increased bond buying, pledging to double its bond holdings in two years, subsequent sharp gains in Japanese shares and the fall in the yen have investors rethinking the benefit of investing in JGBs.

Japanese share prices rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday to hit a 5 1/2-year high on Wednesday while the yen stayed near 4 1/2-year low of 103.32 per dollar.

For a long time, Japanese bond investors basked in a combination of slow economic growth and low or sub-zero inflation. But the unprecedented scale of the BOJ stimulus raised fears the status quo may be finally broken.

“There are no longer consensus in the market on what the economy will be like two years from now,” said Daiwa’s Yamamoto.

For now, the market is keenly focused on what Governor Haruhiko Kuroda would say at a press conference about the recent rise in bond yields. The BOJ said last month that its stimulus was aimed at bringing down the yield curve - and the opposite has happened since then.

“JGBs’ reaction is not in line with the BOJ’s expectations. If Kuroda was to say that rises in bond yields are natural when the economic outlook is improving - even though that is clearly not in sync with the BOJ’s original view - those who have long JGBs positions will be upset and sell,” said a trader at a major Japanese bank.

In addition to Kuroda, investors are also looking to comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will testify about the economy before a congressional panel at 1400 GMT Wednesday.

Expectations that the Fed mighty be leaning towards tapering off its bond buying programme were dented by comments from two Fed officials on Tuesday.