JGBs slip, with 20-year auction in focus

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds slipped on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield creeping back toward last week's 13-month high, as investors positioned to buy at a 20-year sale. * The Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen ($11.87 billion) of 20-year notes, reopening issue number 143, which carries a 1.6 percent coupon. * The yield on the 10-year cash bonds rose 2.5 basis points to 0.860 percent, moving back toward last Thursday's high of 1 percent. * "I don't think anyone is expecting a particularly good auction, but it probably won't be a disaster, either. After recent JGB market turbulence, we might see some short-covering from dealers," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm. "Institutional investors have some scope to buy, but some are hesitant and are waiting a little longer to watch where the market is heading," he said. * Investors also await direction from overseas, he added, after both U.S. and UK markets were closed for holidays on Monday. * "Dip-buying needs may have eased somewhat now that yields have come down from their peak, but there should still be decent demand as the market moves into a period when month-end extension demand can be expected from pension funds," strategists at Barclays said in a note to clients. Funds often buy near the end of a month to extend the duration of their bond portfolios. * The BOJ will hold a meeting with JGB market participants on Wednesday. JGB trading has been volatile since the central bank unveiled its massive stimulus scheme on April 4, under which it is buying a monthly amount equivalent to 70 percent of JGB issuance. * The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade down 0.16 point at 142.27. * The 30-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 1.825 percent, while the 20-year bond yield added 1.5 basis points to 1.680 percent.