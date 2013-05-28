FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip, with 20-year auction in focus
May 28, 2013 / 2:45 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs slip, with 20-year auction in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds slipped
on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield creeping back toward last
week's 13-month high, as investors positioned to buy at a
20-year sale.
    
    * The Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen ($11.87
billion) of 20-year notes, reopening issue number 143, which
carries a 1.6 percent coupon. 
        
    * The yield on the 10-year cash bonds rose
2.5 basis points to 0.860 percent, moving back toward last
Thursday's high of 1 percent. 
    
    * "I don't think anyone is expecting a particularly good
auction, but it probably won't be a disaster, either. After
recent JGB market turbulence, we might see some short-covering
from dealers," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm.
    "Institutional investors have some scope to buy, but some
are hesitant and are waiting a little longer to watch where the
market is heading," he said.
    
    * Investors also await direction from overseas, he added,
after both U.S. and UK markets were closed for holidays on
Monday.
    
    * "Dip-buying needs may have eased somewhat now that yields
have come down from their peak, but there should still be decent
demand as the market moves into a period when month-end
extension demand can be expected from pension funds,"
strategists at Barclays said in a note to clients.
    Funds often buy near the end of a month to extend the
duration of their bond portfolios.
    
    * The BOJ will hold a meeting with JGB market participants
on Wednesday. JGB trading has been volatile since the central
bank unveiled its massive stimulus scheme on April 4, under
which it is buying a monthly amount equivalent to 70 percent of
JGB issuance.
        
    * The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade down 0.16 point at 142.27.
        
    * The 30-year bond yield rose 1 basis point
to 1.825 percent, while the 20-year bond yield 
added 1.5 basis points to 1.680 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
