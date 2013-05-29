FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs ease slightly on U.S. Treasuries, sentiment still fragile
May 29, 2013 / 2:21 AM / in 4 years

JGBs ease slightly on U.S. Treasuries, sentiment still fragile

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eased slightly on Wednesday after a sharp fall in U.S. debt prices, and while soft Japanese shares helped to limit losses, market sentiment remained fragile.

* The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.920 percent. It briefly rose to 0.965 percent, near a 13-month high of one percent hit on Thursday as U.S. bond yields surged after solid consumer confidence data.

* JGBs pared some of the losses as the benchmark Nikkei share index remained highly volatile after last week’s plunge. The index was up 0.3 percent.

* “Market sentiment is hardly strong. But there were some buying near one percent in the 10-year yield, helping to offer some solace to the market. Investors cannot hold off buying forever. They have to buy a certain amount of JGBs,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

* Still, the market is likely to retreat once again if the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s bond buying will turn out to be weak, market players said.

* The BOJ offered to buy a total 1.02 trillion yen of bonds. The results are due shortly before noon (0300 GMT.)

* The 10-year JGB futures were flat at 141.84, after having fallen to as low as 141.10, not far from a two-year low of 140.70 hit last week.

