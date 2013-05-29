JGBs drop as Fed policy expectations hit U.S. Treasuries

* 10-yr JGB yield edges near 13-month high

* Sharp fall in U.S. bonds rattles JGB investors

* BOJ to meet market players but distrust continues

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Wednesday, pushing up the benchmark 10-year yield near a 13-month high of 1 percent, after expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its bond buying pounded U.S. Treasuries.

The big sell-off in U.S. Treasuries added salt to the injury of JGBs, which have been suffering from uncertainty created by the Bank of Japan’s massive aggressive easing.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 3.0 basis points to 0.935 percent. It briefly rose to 0.965 percent, near a 13-month high of 1 percent hit on Thursday as U.S. bond yields surged after solid U.S. consumer confidence data.

“I expect further weakness. Yes, there will be some buying around 1 percent. But once all the buying is done and if you get more selling in U.S. bonds, then the 10-year yield could rise to around 1.2 percent,” said a trader at a major Japanese bank.

Although there was buying believed to be from Japanese life insurers, that was more than offset by strong selling in shorter maturities, which traders and fund managers say stemmed from lack of clarity on the BOJ’s policy priority.

The BOJ has said it wants to bring down bond yields, while simultaneously aiming to boost inflation in two years, a major enemy for bond investors.

“The market doesn’t fully believe inflation will hit 2 percent in two years. But if it does, bond yields will need to rise further,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The five-year yield also rose 2.5 basis points to 0.420 percent, near two-year high of 0.455 percent hit earlier this month.

Even the normally stable two-year yield rose to 0.145 percent, matching a 1 1/2-year high hit earlier this month, ahead of an auction of 2.9 trillion yen ($28.4 billion) two-year JGBs.

“I may be a minority in the market but I‘m quite worried about tomorrow’s auction,” said another Japanese bank trader.

The results of the BOJ’s bond buying operation on Wednesday also underscored just how strong the selling interest in medium-term paper is.

“The result of the BOJ’s buying in one-to-five year maturities was a bit soft,” said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan Chase.

The 10-year JGB futures fell 0.26 point to 141.58, after having fallen to as low as 141.10, not far from a two-year low of 140.70 hit last week.

Longer maturities fared better thanks to insurers’ buying, with the 30-year bond yield falling 0.5 basis point to 1.830 percent.

Market players expect the Bank of Japan to announce its bond buying plan for June on Thursday after a meeting with market players later on Wednesday.

There is speculation the BOJ may tweak its bond buying scheme so it can buy more bonds when the market is under stress, though most market players think such a step would have limited impact in calming the market.