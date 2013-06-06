FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs ease as Nikkei manages to bounce back, 30-yr bonds soft
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 4 years

JGBs ease as Nikkei manages to bounce back, 30-yr bonds soft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Thursday as Tokyo shares rebounded from early lows, with 30-year bonds underperforming ahead of an auction of that paper later in the day.

* The benchmark June 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.13 point to 142.65, giving up early gains to 142.92, where it has resistance from the kijun line on the daily Ichimoku charts.

* The Nikkei share average rose 1.4 percent, bouncing off a two-month low hit earlier in the day, curbing safe-haven buying in bonds for now, though traders were unsure if the Japanese stock market’s two-week rout has run its course.

* The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs rose 1.5 basis points to 0.870 percent.

* The 30-year bond yield rose 3.0 basis points to 1.855 percent, as traders take short positions ahead of an auction of 600 billion yen ($6.04 billion) 30-year JGBs later in the day.

* Still, there is a growing sense that the JGB market, which was battered after the Bank of Japan announced an aggressive stimulus programme in April, is finally regaining some stability.

* The 10-year yield has been moving in 0.8-0.9 percent range in the past week after a brief spike near 1.0 percent the week before.

* “As long as market volatility is easing, there will be a stream of investor demand out there,” said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

