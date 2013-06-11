JGBs edge down after BoJ refrains from additional steps

* BOJ stays clear of extending funding operation beyond one year

* Analysts see limited fallout from any BOJ disappointment

* Many market players have viewed longer-term funding not needed now

* 10-yr JGB yield seen stuck in 0.8-0.9 pct range

* Fall in U.S. Treasuries poses risk to JGBs

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan held off on taking additional measures, disappointing investors who were expecting the central bank to extend the duration of cheap fixed-rate funds as a way to reduce volatility.

Still, given that the market had steadied in the past few weeks without the BOJ’s intervention, analysts said the market probably did not need a helping hand from the BOJ and that any knee-jerk reaction will be short-lived.

“I don’t expect selling to continue just because of this. The 10-year yield is likely to stay around 0.8-0.9 percent,” said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The September 10-year JGB futures fell 0.37 point to 142.57 while the yield on the 10-year cash bond rose 3.5 basis points to 0.870 percent.

The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.305 percent, edging away from four-week low of 0.265 percent hit last Friday.

JGBs had been propped up in recent sessions by hopes that the BOJ may extend the maximum duration of its regular 0.1-percent lending programme beyond one year, to two or even three years.

Such a measure has been seen as an option to bring down yields on short-term bonds, which in turn would help curb volatility in the longer end of the yield curve, market players say.

Still many investors expect limited fallout from any disappointment from the BOJ as they have doubted such a step was needed at all now, since the market has gained some stability after sharp sell off from early April to early May.

“I think the BOJ made a right decision today not to extend its operation,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 10-year cash bond yield is still comfortably within its core range of 0.8-0.9 percent in the past few weeks, with a 13-month high of 1.0 percent hit on May 23 viewed as a strong yield resistance.

“Selling by big banks has already run its course. One percent is the upper limit for the 10-year yield for the time being” Inadome said.

A rally in Japanese share prices appeared to have lost momentum after a 20-percent plunge since late May, dampening talk investors could rotate their funds out of bonds to stocks.

The biggest risk for JGBs may come from a further fall in U.S. Treasuries, which have been under pressure on expectations the Federal Reserve will start reducing its bond-buying programme as early as in September.

The 30-year U.S. government debt yield rose to a 14-month high on the Fed stimulus view and on improving sentiment on the economy after ratings firm Standard & Poor’s raised its debt rating outlook on the U.S. to stable from negative.

“If the U.S. Treasuries fall further, that would surely push down JGBs. But at the moment, it is hard to expect the 10-year JGB yield to reach one percent,” said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan Chase.