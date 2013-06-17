JGBs slip as stocks extend gains; 20-year sale, Fed meeting eyed

* BOJ operations include only short, medium maturities

* Benchmark yield rises but stays in recent range

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds began the week on shakier footing on Monday, with the benchmark yield edging higher as stocks rose and investors positioned for this week’s 20-year sale.

The 10-year yield added 2.5 basis points to 0.840 percent after rising as high as 0.855 percent.

It remained in its recent trading range of 0.80 to 0.90 percent, well shy of a 13-month high of 1 percent hit on May 23, with many market participants expecting quiet trade until the outcome of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Fed policymakers will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. JGB yields often track Treasury yields, so Japanese investors will watch for any signs the U.S. central bank is set to taper its asset-buying stimulus.

“There is a lot of focus on the FOMC now, and the U.S. jobs report,” said Maki Shimizu, senior JGB strategist at Citigroup in Tokyo.

“It seems like the market is focusing on a small number of issues, rather than very various factors. It’s BOJ, or FOMC,” she added.

The Bank of Japan’s operations under its asset-buying stimulus scheme underpinned prices, although support was limited because the operations did not include any longer-dated debt.

On Monday, the central bank offered to buy 100 billion yen ($1.06 billion) of JGBs with one to three years left to maturity, and another 400 billion yen of JGBs with a three to five year maturity profile.

The 10-year futures contract ended down 0.09 point at 142.63, closing in negative territory after the Nikkei stock average reversed early losses on buying in defensive shares.

Prices on superlong maturities also came under pressure ahead of Tuesday’s 20-year auction.

The 20-year yield added 1.5 basis points to 1.685 percent, though the 30-year note erased losses late in the session, its yield trading flat at 1.795 percent.

Monday’s market weakness notwithstanding, sentiment in the JGB market improved sharply on expectations that the Fed will keep short-term interest rates low, the latest weekly Thomson Reuters poll showed on Monday.