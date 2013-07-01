FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs skid ahead of 10-yr, 30-yr sales this week
July 1, 2013

JGBs skid ahead of 10-yr, 30-yr sales this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 10-yr yield rises but range of recent weeks remains intact
    * Big Japan banks cut JGB holdings to nearly 2-yr low in May

    By Lisa Twaronite
    TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Supply concerns ahead of this
week's Japanese government bond sales pressured prices and
pushed up yields on Monday, against the backdrop of improving
business sentiment signalled by the Bank of Japan's quarterly
tankan survey.
    The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.4 trillion yen ($24.16
billion) of 10-year bonds on Tuesday, followed by an auction of
600 billion yen of 30-year debt on Thursday.
    "The 10-years are cheapening up ahead of the auction, and
that happens with most auctions these days," said Neale Vincent,
strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo. 
    "This is understandable with the BOJ attempting to hold
rates much lower than they would naturally be, based on regular
economic fundamentals," he said.
    The central bank buys an amount equal to about 70 percent of
monthly issuance under its radical easing scheme unveiled two
months ago, aimed at achieving a two-percent inflation target in
two years.
    Because of this, major Japanese banks cut their JGB holdings
to a nearly 2-1/2-year low in May and piled the extra cash in
central bank deposits instead of investing in risky assets,
according to BOJ data released on Monday. 
    The 10-year yield added 3.5 basis points to
0.875 percent, after rising as high as 0.890 percent, the upper
end of the range of 0.80 to 0.90 percent in which it has stuck
for the past four weeks.
    Ten-year JGB futures slipped 0.39 point to 142.31.
    The closely-watched BOJ tankan survey released early on
Monday showed Japanese manufacturers' sentiment turned positive
in the three months to June for the first time in nearly two
years. 
    The upbeat results heighten the chance the central bank will
hold off on additional monetary easing in the coming months and
consider revising up its assessment of the economy at next
week's rate review, analysts say.     
    
    Stronger equities also undermined demand for fixed-income
assets. The Nikkei stock average ended up 1.3 percent on
Monday.    
    The superlong sector underperformed, with the 30-year zone
particularly weak ahead of Thursday's sale of that maturity.
    The 20-year yield rose 4 basis point to 1.735
percent and the 30-year yield added 4.5 basis
points to 1.870 percent.
    In addition to domestic supply concerns, JGB market
participants will also focus on U.S. jobs data due on Friday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has said it will begin to consider
tapering its bond-buying stimulus as the economy improves. Such
expectations have pushed up U.S. Treasury yields, which adds to
upward pressure on JGB yields.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
