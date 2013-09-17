FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs tread water as Fed awaited, BOJ stays out of market
September 17, 2013 / 4:15 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs tread water as Fed awaited, BOJ stays out of market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were flat across the curve on Tuesday morning as investors sat on their hands ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting at which the central bank is expected to announce a decision on reducing its stimulus.

Price moves were also muted as the Bank of Japan did not offer to buy JGBs on Tuesday under its massive bond-buying programme.

The yield on the current five-year JGBs was unchanged from Friday at 0.265 percent, while the 10-year yield was flat at 0.720 percent. Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The 20-year yield was also flat, at 1.655 percent, ahead of Wednesday’s monthly auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($12.2 billion) in 20-year JGBs.

The lead JGB futures contract moved in a 143.56 to 143.77 range before finishing the morning flat at 143.58.

Several money managers at domestic corporate pension funds and regional banks said they expect the benchmark five-year JGB yield to stay below the 0.300 percent line for the time being even if the Nikkei stock average breaks above 15,000.

They see the BOJ buying midterm JGBs to keep rates lower, although recent remarks by Fed officials have been pushing U.S. short-term interest rates unexpectedly higher.

The Nikkei average was last down 0.2 percent at 14,376.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
