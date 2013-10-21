FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs restrained ahead of 20-year auction
October 21, 2013

JGBs restrained ahead of 20-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were restrained on Monday, held back by a fall in U.S. bond prices late last week and as investors turned cautious ahead of a 20-year bond auction on Tuesday.

JGB futures moved in a narrow 144.69-77 range and last stood at 144.76, flat from Friday close.

In the cash bond trading, the 30-year sector yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.620 percent while the 30-year yield rose a half basis to 1.485 percent.

The Ministry of Finance plans to sell 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday.

