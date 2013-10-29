FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs subdued, markets turn focus to looming Fed, BOJ meetings
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs subdued, markets turn focus to looming Fed, BOJ meetings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were largely unchanged in subdued trading on Tuesday morning, as traders kept to the sidelines ahead of the outcomes of meetings by U.S. and Japanese central banks this week.

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday while the Bank of Japan will hold a one-day policy board meeting on Thursday to review its semi-annual economic outlook report.

Both central banks are widely expected to keep policy on hold, with markets watching out for any hint from the Fed on the timeline for tapering its massive $85 billion-a-month bond-buying stimulus.

A batch of positive Japanese economic data released earlier in the day had little impact on the JGB market. Retail sales rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier in September, above economists’ forecast of 1.9 percent.

The jobless ratio declined to 4.0 percent in September from 4.1 percent in August.

At midday, yield on the current 5-year JGBs was unchanged at 0.205 percent. The 10-year yield was also flat at 0.610 percent.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.485 percent.

Lead December JGB futures moved in a narrow range before finishing midday up 0.04 point at 144.87.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.